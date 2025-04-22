Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 993,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBN. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,373,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,574 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after buying an additional 318,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 761,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 182,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 116,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 637,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BBN opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

