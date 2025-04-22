Mariner LLC Buys 1,238 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,226 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Seagate Technology by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,773 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,530,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,717,000 after buying an additional 162,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 312,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,961,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average is $94.30. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $115.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.78.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

