Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of Gibraltar Industries worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROCK. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,359,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

ROCK opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $302.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

