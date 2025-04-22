Mariner LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,358,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,132,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,988,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,625,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in PG&E by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,385,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,842,000 after purchasing an additional 82,705 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,116,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,443,000 after purchasing an additional 681,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.95.

In other PG&E news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

