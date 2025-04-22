Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 534.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,335 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 961.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,490,000 after buying an additional 262,848 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,780,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,670,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,494,000 after buying an additional 2,670,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 129,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 620,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after buying an additional 620,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,599,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

KBWB opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.4118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.