Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 80,900 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,307,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $24,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDN. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 460,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 220,176 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.32. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.85%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

