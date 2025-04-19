NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 298.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 975,677 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $24,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 352.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 73,944 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 914.2% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 48,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 53,014 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NV5 Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVEE opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.46 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 6th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

