United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of United Bankshares worth $33,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in United Bankshares by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.91. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $44.43.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In other United Bankshares news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,940.54. This trade represents a 105.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

