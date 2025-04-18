Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 100,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 650,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after buying an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CHT opened at $39.94 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

