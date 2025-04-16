Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,144.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,024 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 13,210.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 143.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after purchasing an additional 29,697 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,160.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.22. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

