Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,089,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,614,000. Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,473,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2,348.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 339,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 325,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,033,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CEF stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

