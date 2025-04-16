Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 57,146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after purchasing an additional 949,407 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

