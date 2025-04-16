Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,765 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enova International were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 672.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Enova International by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,223 shares in the company, valued at $35,431,690.25. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $53,048.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,603.92. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,188 shares of company stock worth $3,559,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.35. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 9.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 19.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

