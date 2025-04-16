Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 316,555 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Repligen by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Repligen by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.64.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $126.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $182.52. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -248.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.05.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

