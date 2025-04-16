Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,641,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,234,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.68, for a total value of $214,297.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,757.52. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. This represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,797 shares of company stock worth $7,436,255 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.14.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $320.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $246.43 and a 1 year high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

