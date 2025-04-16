Bank of Montreal Can Sells 77,170 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLJP. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.62.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

