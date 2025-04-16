Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

