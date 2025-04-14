Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Life Time Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 92,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH opened at $31.17 on Monday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,650. This trade represents a 11.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,568.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,212.82. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,082,147 shares of company stock worth $152,891,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.62.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

