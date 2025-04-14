Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 722,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,014,000 after buying an additional 268,908 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 165,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 125,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,865,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.41.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

