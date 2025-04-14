Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 58,829 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,829 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $526,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 101,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 9,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,025,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,297 shares of company stock valued at $20,804,770 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $229.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.51.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $157.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day moving average is $176.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

