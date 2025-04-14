FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 684.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491,129 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.22% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $23,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS FOCT opened at $40.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.