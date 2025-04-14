Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,213,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,125,000 after buying an additional 683,777 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,240,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 82,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

