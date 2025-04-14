Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 66,254 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Hasbro worth $24,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,111,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,129,000 after buying an additional 306,346 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,269,000 after acquiring an additional 59,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $52.04 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Read Our Latest Report on HAS

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.