Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,332,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,299 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.50% of B2Gold worth $145,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 875,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

