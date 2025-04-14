Fmr LLC Sells 1,841,896 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,578,111 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 1,841,896 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $131,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,947 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 63,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,957 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 166,736 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,230,069 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 678.9% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,507 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,221.28. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $15.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

