Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in United Airlines by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $65.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. UBS Group lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.01.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

