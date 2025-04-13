Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 93,972 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $58,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.10.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $5,281,283.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,990,406.18. This represents a 24.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. This represents a 37.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $108.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

