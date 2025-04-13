106,441 Shares in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 106,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Geron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,523,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after acquiring an additional 73,482 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Geron by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 694,931 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 10,151.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Geron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Geron Trading Up 6.2 %

GERN opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $878.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The company had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

