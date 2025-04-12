Norges Bank Invests $1.30 Million in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 82,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 61,369 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Columbia Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ CLBK opened at $13.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 0.13. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $19.28.
About Columbia Financial
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
