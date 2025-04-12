Norges Bank Invests $1.30 Million in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 82,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 61,369 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $13.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 0.13. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.