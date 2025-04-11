Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 474.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,287 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $343.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $299,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,592. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

