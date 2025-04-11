RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,149,000 after purchasing an additional 229,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,028,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,184,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC stock opened at $325.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $241.43 and a 1 year high of $372.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total value of $145,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,523.92. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,129.50. This represents a 41.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

