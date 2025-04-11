CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,377 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CNB Financial by 274.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CNB Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

CNB Financial Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CNB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $437.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.53.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

