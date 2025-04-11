Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

GEM stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

