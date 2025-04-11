Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,328.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $44.12.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,499,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,865.16. This trade represents a 29.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price target on shares of Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

