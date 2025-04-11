O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,781,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,804,000 after purchasing an additional 113,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Upbound Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after buying an additional 43,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after buying an additional 54,427 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after acquiring an additional 60,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 54,771 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93.

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Fahmi Karam bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. This represents a 7.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

