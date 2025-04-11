O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $466,000 Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Atkore by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Atkore Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.02. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $185.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.77 million. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,400. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

