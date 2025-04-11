Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Position Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,881 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.