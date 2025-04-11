Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213,729 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LADR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7,907.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.01 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 106.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LADR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.