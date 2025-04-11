JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 470,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $20,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BBSI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

