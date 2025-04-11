Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.51% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of MCFT opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.70 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.34.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCFT. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

