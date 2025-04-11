88,600 Shares in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.34% of Barrett Business Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 251,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 47,447 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 42.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 88,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,471,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $39.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

