Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 121.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,240 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPCH. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 487.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2,621.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of OPCH opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

