Best Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – April 6th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to shares of companies that are primarily engaged in manufacturing, production, and the supply of goods and services related to industrial processes. These companies typically operate in sectors such as machinery, aerospace, defense, and construction, and their performance is often closely related to cyclical economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $27.85 on Friday, reaching $239.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,231,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,269,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.56. The firm has a market cap of $770.13 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.72 on Friday, hitting $146.29. The stock had a trading volume of 72,198,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,672,171. The company has a market capitalization of $687.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.19.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $9.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.72. 50,571,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,784,213. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $63.86 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.16.

