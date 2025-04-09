Best Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Today – April 7th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks represent shares of companies that develop and provide technologies, services, and solutions aimed at protecting computer systems, networks, and sensitive information from cyber threats and attacks. Investors in these stocks typically focus on firms that offer products such as threat detection, prevention, and response, which are critical in safeguarding digital assets in an increasingly connected world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.77. The company had a trading volume of 38,516,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,651,312. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.77 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,667,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,042. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.43, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $2.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,602,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,678. The stock has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.83 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.36.

