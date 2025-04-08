Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,001,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,010,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.26% of Coursera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Coursera by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COUR opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,211.38. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

