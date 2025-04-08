CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 3,859 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 199.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,602 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,353,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,493,000 after purchasing an additional 896,188 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 666,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 445,571 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 582,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after buying an additional 384,414 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after buying an additional 348,287 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FNDB stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $793.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0984 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

