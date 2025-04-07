California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of RH worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in RH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RH by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RH. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $437.00) on shares of RH in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.81.

RH stock opened at $145.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.44. RH has a 1-year low of $123.03 and a 1-year high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total value of $268,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,880 shares of company stock worth $24,550,754 over the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

