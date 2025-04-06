Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 680 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.33. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,514.45. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

