California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,044,000 after buying an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,381. The trade was a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $12,101,150.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,689,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,839,038. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,948 shares of company stock worth $92,210,640 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $89.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average is $122.58. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.10 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

