iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $53,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISCG. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $40.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

